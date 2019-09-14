COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police are searching for a robbery suspect.

It happened on the 1500 block of Harvey Road just after 1 p.m. Friday. A man said he was throwing an old mattress in the garbage when he was hit from behind.

The suspect then took the man's wallet and ran from the area, the victim said. Officers were not able to find the suspect.

The man suffered injuries to the right side of his head and was taken to the hospital. There was no description of the suspect released.

If you have any information, call the College Station Criminal Investigation Division at 979-764-3600.

