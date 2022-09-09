Former North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student

A 41-year-old former assistant principal has turned himself in to police after being accused of improper relationship with a student.

PONDER, Texas — A former assistant principal in the Ponder school district has been accused of having an improper relationship with a student, police and district officials confirmed to WFAA.

Officials said Ruben Lee Bergara, 41, turned himself in to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 31 after an investigation by police and Ponder ISD led to an warrant for his arrest.

He faces a charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student.

In March, a Ponder High School student reported to Ponder High School administration about an improper relationship between an educator and student at Ponder Junior High School, police and district officials said.

Ponder ISD leaders – with assistance from the Ponder Police Department, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency – conducted an investigation into the report and identified Bergara, a Ponder Junior High School assistant principal at the time, as the suspect, officials said.

The investigation continued with interviews, statements, videos, and other media, Ponder police said. Bergara was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. Bergara officially resigned as an employee of Ponder ISD in early May, the district said in a press release.

The investigation resulted in an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Improper Relationship Between Educator/Student, and Bergara turned himself in to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 31. Bergara was booked into the Denton County Jail.

Ponder police said additional charges may follow.

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to determine if there are more students who could be victims of Bergara. Ponder police said conditions have been placed on Bergara's bond with regard for the safety of Ponder ISD students and staff in mind.

Most notably, Bergara has been remanded from being on or within 1,000 feet of any Ponder ISD property or any Ponder ISD activity the victim may attend, regardless of location, officials said. There are also numerous other conditions set in place related specifically to the alleged victim, police said.

If any student or parent has information about this situation, officials ask you contact the Ponder Police Department at 940-479-7017.