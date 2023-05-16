'All Clear' given for Prairie View A&M by university police after bomb threat

The bomb threat was initially reported around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — An 'all clear' has been given at Prairie View A&M after a bomb threat was called in on Tuesday.

The report came in around 1 p.m., which prompted an evacuation and sweep of the area. A few hours later, the university took to social media to update the situation, saying that while an all-clear report has been issued by PVAMU Police.

Additionally, staff were instructed to continue remote work through the rest of the day on Tuesday, with regular operations set to return on Wednesday.