Prairie View A&M students injured in shooting; one dead, university says

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — One Prairie View A&M University student is dead and two others were injured Thursday in a shooting at an apartment complex.
It's unknown where exactly the shooting happened, but the university said it happened off campus and the apartment complex is in the city limits.
Police did not say what led up to the shooting and if any suspects were in custody.
The condition of the two injured victims is not known.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Below is a statement from Prairie View A&M University:
“It is with heavy hearts that the Panther family mourns the loss of one of our students. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends in their time of grief. Student counseling services are available through the Department of Health Services to anyone needing emotional support during this difficult time.”