MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Texas are looking for an escaped prisoner who has three pending murder charges and is also a professional MMA fighter.

The prisoner, identified as 44-year-old Cedric Joseph Marks, escaped from a "private prisoner transport" in Conroe Sunday near the 800 block of N. Loop 336 West.

The transporters stopped for food when Marks escaped, according to Scott Spencer, a lieutenant with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Marks is not wearing a shirt. Deputies found it after he got away.

Marks is considered extremely dangerous. If you have seen Marks, please contact law enforcement immediately. Do not approach him.

Marks was thrust into Central Texas headlines in the days following the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin. The two were last seen Jan. 4. Their bodies were found in the small town of Clearview, Oklahoma, south of Tulsa, Jan. 15.

Marks, who was once a trainer at Title Boxing in Killeen, was not named as a suspect in their deaths as of Jan. 18 but he remained in a Kent County, Michigan jail awaiting extradition to Temple for allegedly breaking into Scott's home on Aug. 21.

Marks was released from the Kent County Jail in Michigan Thursday morning and picked up by U.S. Prisoner Transportation Services to be extradited to Texas, according to Kent County Jail officials.