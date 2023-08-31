Baseball legend Reggie Jackson says his car was stolen in downtown Houston

According to the Highway Loss Data Institute, Dodge muscle cars, like Jackson's, are the most stolen cars in the nation.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson took to Instagram to ask for help finding who stole his car in downtown Houston earlier this week.

The baseball legend said the red 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat was stolen around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Jackson said he's working with police and believes that an older model blue Ford Focus with a temporary plate may be involved.

Anyone with information about the stolen car is asked to call Houston police at 713-884-3131.

According to the Highway Loss Data Institute, Dodge muscle cars, like Jackson's, are the most stolen cars in the nation. The institute found that thieves are actively targeting certain models, like the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and Dodge Charger HEMI years 2020 to 2022.

"They are big toys for bad boys. The Hellcat version of the Dodge Charger this year is hitting new heights, claim frequencies for the charger the Hellcat version are 60 times the all vehicle average," said HLDI Senior Vice President Matt Moore.