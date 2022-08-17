x
Crime

Regional Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl from Bryan-College Station area

Police believe she was taken by people driving a 2005 Dodge Durango with Texas license plates LPHBY0222 heading toward the Texas-Mexican border.
Credit: KAGS DIGITAL
A regional Amber Alert was issued for Ana Cristina Torres Medina, 7.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A regional AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 7-year-old girl from the Bryan-College Station area who is now believed to be in danger.

According to the Bryan Police Department, they are searching for Ana Cristina Torres Medina, who was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the 700 block of Scott & White Drive.

Authorities believe Medina is in danger of death or serious bodily injury and was taken by a suspect driving a 2005 Dodge Durango with Texas license plates LP HBY0222. Police say they believe they are fleeing toward the Texas-Mexican border.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, however, the suspect's name wasn't released.

Medina is described to be a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. 

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Medina to call 979-209-5300.

