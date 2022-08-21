Both the resident and the police officer who were shot sustained minor injuries, police say.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police Department reported a police officer and a resident was shot while police officers were responding to a disturbance on 1100 block of Crossing Dr.

At 7:30 am, police said that a person returned to the area and began shooting.

Both the resident and the police officer who were shot sustained minor injuries, police say.

Bryan Police was not able to catch up with the shooter.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the shooter was spotted around 8:30am between Waco and Hillsboro.

TDPS reported the shooter died from a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted.

Bryan police department stated the investigation is still ongoing.

Officers were investigating a disturbance in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive. At around 7:30 am the suspect returned to the scene and began shooting. One resident and one officer were struck. Both received minor injuries. Suspect fled the scene. This investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xBjNunhTYU — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 21, 2022