Robertson County authorities need your help with information about a Sept. 24 incident

Authorities say the hit-and-run incident involved a White 2003 Ford F350 that currently has damage to the right front end.

HEARNE, Robertson County — Robertson County authorities need your help with information about a hit-and-run incident that took place on Sept. 24 at approximately 7:46 p.m.

The incident involved a white 2003 Ford F350 with a headache rack that has damage to the right front end. Authorities also say the truck hit a man riding his bicycle and sped off, and that the truck "will be missing parts."

The hit-and-run took place in the 800 block of North Market Street near Stoney's Liquor Store in Hearne. 

Authorities are asking anyone with knowledge of the individual driving the truck or information on where the truck is to contact crime stoppers. Information about the incident could result in a cash reward of up to $1,000.

You can contact Robertson County Crime Stoppers by phone by calling 1-800-299-0191. You can also click here to submit a tip online by clicking here.

Credit: Robertson County Crimestoppers
A map showing where a hit-and-run accident occurred in Hearne involving a White 2003 Ford F350 and a bicyclist.

