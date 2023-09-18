Robertson County Crimestoppers is looking for three men involved in various crimes including robbery and organized crime.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — In a post on Facebook, Robertson County Crimestoppers shared three wanted posters for three different men connected to various different crimes.

The first man, Keonna Well, is wanted for aggravated robbery, endangering a child, and engaging in organized crime. The second man, Shawntee Robinson, is wanted for assault which resulted in bodily injury. He is also wanted for engaging in organized crime and theft of a firearm as well as several other crimes. Jerry Wilborn is wanted for robbery and evading officers.

All three men were last seen in the Hearne area.

If you know any information about these three men call 800-299-0191. You do not have to provide your name to leave a tip. There is a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of any of the listed men.