Update: Robertson County Sheriff's Office arrest woman in Franklin shooting investigation

Brittany Albers has been taken into custody and charged with murder in the death of Cody Albers, according to a release from the Robertson County Sheriff's Office.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office has provided an update on a shots fired investigation from 9:46 a.m. on Tuesday at Red Rock Road in Franklin.

As of press time, investigators say the shooting is an isolated incident, and that there is no danger or threat to the surrounding area or community. Robertson County Sheriff's Office investigators say an investigation into the case is ongoing.