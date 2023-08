According to Crimestoppers, the suspect was last seen in the Hearne area.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Crimestoppers are looking for Jaiden McGrew, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to Crimestoppers, McGrew was last seen in the Hearne area.

Anyone who provides information that leads to McGrew's arrest will be eligible to receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

If you have any information on McGrew's whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers at 800-299-0191.