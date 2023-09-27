Rockdale ISD: High school teacher resigns amid accusations of inappropriate relationship with student

According to Rockdale ISD, a rigorous and thorough investigation was completed.

ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale ISD announced that a high school teacher has resigned amid accusations of her having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to a statement from the school district, an investigation was completed immediately after a report was made to the administration and the teacher submitted her resignation at the conclusion of it.

Rockdale ISD says it also reported these allegations to the appropriate authorities and stated, "While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation due to privacy laws and in order to protect all parties involved, we can confirm that the process was rigorous and thorough."

The district says it reviewed the claims with utmost seriousness and continues to put the safety, well-being and trust of its students and parents at the forefront of everything.

Rockdale ISD also thanks everyone for their understanding and patience during this challenging time.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

