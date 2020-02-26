ROCKDALE, Texas — Editor's Note: Some of the details in this report are disturbing.

A Rockdale woman facing a capital murder charge for the death of a 20-month-old girl admitted to police she punched and squeezed the child out of anger and frustration, according to a probable cause affidavit from Rockdale police.

Shawn, also known as Shayla, Boniello was arrested on Dec. 3, 2018 after police were called to a Rockdale home on a report that the girl, Patricia Ann Rader, had stopped breathing.

Rockdale police said emergency workers tried to save the little girl but she died at the house.

A Milam County judge raised Boniello's bond to $3,000,000 on Friday.

According to the affidavit, the girl had extensive injuries, including scratches, bruising and knots on her head, neck, arms, stomach and legs.

During a police interview, Boniello admitted to punching, slapping, shaking and finally squeezing the girl until she was motionless, the affidavit said.

She said out of anger and frustration she squeezed the girl "until she felt her bones begin to pop and crush."

Boniello said the squeeze lasted for about three minutes before letting her go, according to the affidavit. She also acted out what she did with a stuffed toy animal during the interview.

Boniello is also charged with endangering a child criminal negligence because police said she was smoking marijuana with the girl in the house.

According to the affidavit, police found marijuana and pipes next to the bed where the girl was found.

Boniello admitted she smoked marijuana while the girl was in the house.

