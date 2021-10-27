San Antonio man accused of squeezing hamster to death faces 25 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of squeezing a hamster to death is facing 25 years in prison, officials said. Police arrested Roosevelt James Johnson, 34, on the west side last week.
According to Animal Care Services, Johnson tortured a young child’s hamster, killing it during a domestic dispute back in May.
Investigators said the animal cruelty case occurred at the Residences on Blanco apartment complex. Due to past convictions and other outstanding felony charges, including gun and drug possession, Johnson now faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.