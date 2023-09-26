'He very much groomed this victim': San Antonio priest sexually assaulted older parishioner multiple times, BCSO says

Bexar County authorities are asking that any other potential victims contact authorities.

SAN ANTONIO — A Roman Catholic priest assigned to several San Antonio-area parishes since 2017 was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault on Tuesday.

Bexar County authorities say George Mbugua Ndungu raped a woman in her 70s on multiple occasions. They were alerted by the Archdiocese of San Antonio, which had hired a private investigator and was looking into improprieties involving Ndungu, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

BCSO was made aware of the allegation earlier this month.

"Another employee of the church came to us and indicated that this priest had done something improper with her," Salazar said.

The church then issued a call for parishioners with information on potential misbehavior involving Ndungu to come forward, at which point the victim alleged he had sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions.

"He very much groomed this victim, gained her confidence," Salazar said. "He saw an opportunity and, like a predator will tend to do. He took full advantage of that. He weaseled his way into her home and sexually assaulted her on several different occasions."

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the first assault took place in November of 2022. Ndungu allegedly called the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church parishioner and told her he was hungry. When she invited him over for food, the victim says Ndungu made sexual advances.

The woman told deputies she pulled away and said "we should not cross the line because [you are] a priest."

Ndungu responded, "God is merciful and forgiving, all we have to do is go to confession and for now, just enjoy the moment," according to the victim. The affidavit claims the priest then pushed the woman into her bedroom, removed her clothes and raped her.

Ndungu allegedly returned to the victim's home in March and August to sexually assault her, according to the documents.

In 2017, Ndungu, who also commonly known as Father Wanjuri, began working at Our Lady of Good Counsel in San Antonio. He was later transferred to St. Martin De Porres and then St. Gabriel that same year.

Officials with the Archdiocese of San Antonio said Ndungu went on to serve at the following churches:

2018: St. Ann in La Vernia

2018: St. Mary's in Stockdale

2019: St. Peter and Paul in New Braunfels

2021: St. Thomas the Apostle in Canyon Lake

2021-2023: St. Rose of Lima in San Antonio

Salazar said it is common for priests like Ndungu to be transferred to different churches every so often. He also praised archdiocese officials on their response to the allegations.

"I have no doubt in my mind that the Catholic Archdiocese of San Antonio would absolutely handle that situation the same way the did with this one; they'd bring it right to the Bexar County sheriff's office," he said.

Archdiocese officials said in a statement that they "take seriously any allegation of sexual misconduct," adding that "the safety and wellbeing of all people are very importance, and the church's safe-environment policies seek to protect everyone, most especially children and vulnerable adults."

The archdiocese is urging anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to contact law enforcement, as well as the the Office of Victims Assistance and Safe Environment at (210) 734-7786.

Salazar also asked that anyone else who may have been victimized by Ndungu contact his office at (210) 335-6000.

"There's absolutely no reason to be ashamed if you were in fact preyed upon by a sexual predator like this, and we would urge you to come forward," Salazar added.

BSCO says that, by law, even if actions are "consensual" with members of the clergy and victims are exercising their powers as a clergy person, that negates any consent that may have been given.

