Police respond to social media threat made against Sanderson Farm Plant in Bryan

A spokesperson for Sanderson Farm said the farm is aware of the threat and is cooperating with local law enforcement.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department confirmed Thursday that it sent officers to the Sanderson Farm Plant in Bryan due to a threat posted on social media.

The threat was reportedly made by a former employee who claimed they were fired because of a positive drug test. Police did not confirm these details or provided information about the severity of the threat.

Responding officers did not see the need to evacuate the building, however, they provided extra security to the building during the day, according to one of our reporters who went to the scene.

By the time this article was published, the threat has been removed from social media.

Bryan Police is asking everyone to stay away from the area while they conduct an investigation.