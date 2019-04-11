Editor's note: The above video from June 2019 shows the suspect's trial was moved to Fort Bend County out of Galveston County.

SANTA FE, Texas — Another psychiatrist has declared Dimitrios Pagourtzis incompetent to stand trial, attorneys told Galveston County Daily News on Monday.

Pagourtzis is accused of killing 10 people and wounding 13 others in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in 2018.

The capital murder trial against him was scheduled to begin in Fort Bend County in February, but after Monday’s announcement the trial will be delayed, defense attorney Nick Poehl said.

Poehl told KHOU 11 News there was a meeting with the judge, prosecution and defense on Monday morning to get the results from a third psych evaluation. The evaluation, like the previous two, found Pagourtzis incompetent, according to defense attorneys.

The first two evaluations were conducted by mental health experts hired by the state and defense. The third and most recent evaluation was conducted by an independent expert.

According to Poehl, the plan now calls for Pagourtzis to be sent to a state mental health hospital for four to six months with the goal being to restore his competency and then, if successful, he can go to trial. At this time the alleged gunman is still in the Galveston County Jail, technically in both state and federal custody.

Galveston County Daily News contributed to this report

