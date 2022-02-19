CHILD FOUND: 7-month-old baby missing in stolen vehicle found safe, police say

Police say the baby at the center of the Amber Alert Saturday night was found safe hours after the vehicle she was in was stolen.

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: Police say the baby at the center of the AMBER Alert Saturday night was found safe. SAPD tweeted the update around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a woman went inside a convenience store on the south side. While she was in the store, her vehicle was taken with a baby inside.

Officers searched the area for several hours and an AMBER Alert was issued.

**UPDATE** the child has been located safe. Thank you to everyone for sharing. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) February 20, 2022

Police located the vehicle about two miles away, on Avondale Avenue at South New Braunfels Avenue, with the child still in the vehicle.

SAPD said the child was asleep and was unharmed. Police also located the suspects' vehicle at a motel, just a couple blocks away on Hot Wells Boulevard. A sergeant could not confirm if the suspects were in custody, however, they did confirm they do have two people detained for questioning.

The mother was reunited with her child, investigators said.

See previous story below:

An AMBER Alert was issued Saturday night for a 7-month-old girl last seen in a stolen vehicle that San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding, according to SAPD's Facebook page.

The incident occurred on the south side in the 1000 block of Southeast Military Drive around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The suspect is a Hispanic male wearing a white hoodie, sweatpants and black shoes.

Officials say the vehicle is a 2005 gold Chevy Malibu Maxx with paper plates that says "Chevy" on the lower portion of the vehicle doors.

The child was last seen in a rear-facing child seat located in the backseat of the vehicle, according to police.