Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Leon County, now entering week 2

CENTERVILLE, Texas — Gonzalo Lopez has officially been missing for one week and so far, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has no new leads in the case. None, that is, they are making known to the public.

Authorities said they believe Lopez is still within the search perimeter and said they won't go home until he is found.

The massive manhunt has more than 300 law enforcement officers searching for the convicted murderer on land and in the air.

Wednesday marked day seven in the hunt. Lopez is still on the run after stealing a transport bus Last Thursday, crashing it, then taking off into the woods outside of Centerville.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released a new photo of Lopez, taken just before he got on the transport bus to Huntsville. TDCJ PIO Robert Hurst said despite rumors saying the search was over early Wednesday morning, he said it is anything but.

"We are going to continue looking for him until we get him," Hurst said. "All the information that we have right now tells us he's still in this area. When you drive down Highway 7, you'll see officers posted every 25 to 50 yards keeping an eye out northbound - last north direction we knew he was going."

The week-long search for Lopez is active and officers are working around the clock day after day.

Along with Lopez's current photo, the TDCJ clarified some details told in updates given earlier in the search. In an original statement, Hurst said officer Jimmie Brinegar, who was in the back of the bus, shot out the bus tires. Hurst stated this was as Lopez was fighting the driver, Randy Smith, who Lopez also stabbed in the hand and chest, outside the bus. A new detail from the TDCJ stated the tires were shot out by the officers as Lopez was driving away with the bus.

Despite some believing Lopez is long gone, Hurst said they have evidence that points to him still being within the perimeter outside of Centerville, but stopped short of revealing what exactly this evidence was.

Hurst explained they will exhaust however many days it will take to find Lopez.