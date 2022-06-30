Second arrest made in off-campus Waco party shooting

Detectives served 20-year-old Jaytron Damon Scott with a murder warrant for the death of Joseph Craig Thomas Jr., according to newly released information.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Detectives served 20-year-old Jaytron Damon Scott on June 22 with a murder warrant for the death of Joseph Craig Thomas Jr., according to newly released information from Waco Police.

Scott is currently at the Harris County jail on unrelated charges and will later be extradited to McLennan County, as stated in the release.

Earlier this month, police were called to the 2300 block of South 2nd Street, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. According to police, Thomas Jr. was not originally invited to the party when he showed up and started threatening people with a gun.

Accomplice Calvin Nichols Jr. later showed up at Thomas Jr.'s residence and fatally shot the 24-year-old, as stated by Waco PD.

Calvin Nichols Jr. was later identified as the shooter and was served an arrest warrant by the Waco Police Department. Nichols Jr. is currently in McLennan County Jail after being in jail for a separate charge in Houston on June 6, according to the release.

Public Information Officer, Cierra Shipley confirmed with 6 News that both Jaytron Damon Scott and Calvin Nichols Jr. are facing murder charges for the death of Joseph Craig Thomas Jr.