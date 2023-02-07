State Sen. Charles J. Schwertner arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated

Schwertner was taken into custody in the Travis County Jail overnight on Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Sen. Charles J. Schwertner of Georgetown was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Austin, according to jail records.

According to KVUE's Senior Investigative Reporter Tony Plohetski, Schwertner, 52, was arrested and charged for a DWI in Austin overnight.

Schwertner was arrested by the Austin Police Department (APD) at 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, near Avenue B and West 45th Street. He was booked into the Travis County Jail at 2:12 a.m.

The DWI charge is a Class B Misdemeanor. Schwertner has not seen a judge to have his bond set yet, according to APD Spokesperson Brandon Jones.

According to report by The Texas Tribune, Schwertner has faced other scandals in the past. In 2018, he was accused of sending sexually explicit photos of his genitals to a University of Texas graduate student. He denied the allegations, stating that someone else sent the messages using his LinkedIn account and another privacy phone messaging app that belongs to him.

A UT investigation described Schwertner as uncooperative and did not clear him of wrongdoing, the Tribune reports. However, the university concluded that it could not prove Schwertner sent the texts.

Following the sexual harassment allegation, Schwertner gave up his chairmanship of the Texas Senate's Health and Human Services Committee, according to the Tribune.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.