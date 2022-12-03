College Station PD issues warning about sextortion scams

CSPD said there is a rise in cases being reported among college-aged men.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department issued a warning Friday about sextortion scams targeting college-aged men in the Brazos Valley.

Authorities said they have had cases in 2022 be reported and last year, there were more than a dozen people who came forward and admitted they were being blackmailed. Those are just the reports that were made, however, there is no way to tell if more people were victims and never came forward.

What is sextortion?

A person becomes a victim of a sextortion when they engage in online chats either through a chat room or video chats with another person. That person encourages the victim to swap nude photographs or explicit videos and once that person has the victim's photo or video, they will blackmail the person by making a payment demand in exchange for not releasing their nude photo or video to the public.

🚫🤳Sextortion continues targeting college-age males — Common scheme: online chats w/ random “females” convince a victim to swap nudes or participate in live explicit video chats, then the males are blackmailed with payment demands. ⚠️Never send *anything* of value to strangers! https://t.co/5wUJCH0zSO — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 11, 2022

The College Station Police Department said it has been getting more reports of sextortion cases this year and wants people to know if they are being blackmailed, don't give in. First, don't send anyone your private photos. If you do and realize you are wrapped up in a sextortion case, then get help. Don't pay the scammers any money because it won't stop them from coming back for more.

What should I do right now as a parent?

The College Station Police Department encourages you to talk to your children, especially those in middle or high school, or any child that has access to a smartphone. Let them know crimes like this can happen and to get help right away, especially if someone is pushing them to send a picture of themselves. Let your kids know it's okay to get help.