Woman arrested for stabbing man while wrapping Christmas presents in College Station

Shania Monique Ross, the woman in question, stabbed a man with scissors following an argument late in the evening on Thursday, Dec. 22.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station woman was arrested for stabbing a man while wrapping presents, according to a report from the College Station Police Department.

According to police, Shania Ross stabbed a man following an argument that took place at her residence.

Authorities say, Ross and the man got into an argument, which culminated in Ross telling the man to leave because he had "negative energy."

The man later left the residence to return to his own home. Roughly 45 minutes later, police say, he re-entered Ross's apartment with his son to see his girlfriend, who was identified in reports as Ross' mother.

When the man returned, he and Ross got into another argument, and she began to hit him, according to reports.

The man's initially reported that he was stabbed with a pencil, but was later corrected that he was stabbed with scissors.

When police arrived at the scene, they confirmed the events with the mother, who also added that she had attempted to separate the two when their verbal argument escalated.

According to College Station Police and Brazos County Jail Records, Ross was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.