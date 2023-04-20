'She is making good progress' | Baylor Acrobatics & Tumbling team commit recovering after being shot in HEB parking lot

The Baylor Acrobatics & Tumbling team Head Coach Felecia Mulkey visited Payton Washington in the hospital, released a statement.

ELGIN, Texas — Baylor Acrobatics & Tumbling team Head Coach Felecia Mulkey visited 18-year-old Payton Washington in the ICU as she recovers after being shot in an HEB parking lot on Tuesday, April 18.

Washington signed her National Letter of Intent to join Mulkey's team in the fall.

Mulkey released the following statement about the tragic incident:

"Payton is a strong young lady; if you know her, you know that about her. I have no doubt she's going to get through this. She's an amazing athlete, but a better human and that's why she's a part of our Baylor family. My Prayers are with Payton and her teammates that were involved in Monday night's tragic event, I know mental wound leave scars. We want to lift up the athletes and their families during this difficult time. We love Payton and we wish her well as she recovers."

Mulkey also visited Washington in the hospital stating, "She looks great all things considered. She is making good progress, even in a short period of time. She seemed to be doing well, but there's still a long way to go."

We’re deeply saddened to hear the news about Payton. Our heartfelt prayers are with Payton and her family as she recovers💚 https://t.co/lsC8iuDf76 — Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) April 18, 2023

According to Elgin police, the shooting happened in an HEB parking lot located at 1080 E. US 290.

There has been no official word from police on what started the altercation, but one of the victims told our Houston sister station, KHOU, that she accidentally got into the passenger seat of the wrong car, she tried to apologize, but the man pulled out a gun and began shooting.

According to police, the shooter was identified as 25-year-old Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. He has been arrested for deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, police say.

One of the victims was not identified, but they were grazed by a bullet, treated and released, according to police.