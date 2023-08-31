2 dead, including suspect, as Austin police investigate shooting at Arboretum Shopping Center

APD confirmed that the suspect is dead but did not reveal any information about their identity.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Arboretum Shopping Center Thursday evening that resulted in the deaths of two people.

The shooting occurred near the Teapioca Lounge at around 5 p.m. Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson said that APD received a call of shots fired around that time and received corresponding calls reporting that at least one person had been shot shortly after.

Just after 5:10 p.m., APD, the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived to treat the injuries of one victim. Another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Shortly after, at around 5:20 p.m., two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

APD confirmed that the shooter is dead but did not reveal any information about their identity. There is currently no indication of another suspect at-large, and it is unclear if there was a prior relationship between the suspect and the victims.

APD did not reveal the precise location of the shooting, only saying that it occurred around the Arboretum Shopping Center.

APD, AFD, ATCEMS, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Austin ISD Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the APD Bomb Squad all responded to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Washington Prime Group, the owner of The Arboretum, released the following statement on the incident:

"We are deeply saddened by this senseless act. The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We are working closely with the Austin Police Department as they investigate this isolated incident."