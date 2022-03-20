One arrested after shots fired call on Baker Avenue in Bryan

The man allegedly ran from police after assaulting another person and shooting at them.

BRYAN, Texas — One person has been arrested after an alleged assault and shots fired call in Bryan Saturday.

Kendrick Lewis, 30, of Houston, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault and criminal trespass. He allegedly shot and assaulted at a person he knew, according to court documents.

Officers responded to the area of East 28th Street and Baker Avenue for a report of a man, later identified as Lewis, shooting at another person. One officer reported seeing Lewis run when he spotted the marked police vehicles. Officers said they found Lewis hiding in a garage on East 27th Street a short time later.

Authorities said they found a gun where Lewis was last seen hiding. He allegedly told police he had gotten into an argument with a person he knew in the street. He allegedly said this person knocked him down and hit him but Lewis said he was able to get away from the person and walked away.

Officers talked to the alleged victim, who said Lewis knocked them down and dragged them by their hair. This person also allegedly told officers Lewis slammed their head into the pavement, then pulled out a gun when the alleged victim called police and began shooting at them.

Lewis allegedly denied he fired the gun, but officers said they found shell casings during their investigation. Lewis then allegedly admitted to firing the gun only one time, but denied shooting it at the person he was fighting with.

The alleged victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.