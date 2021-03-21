VIDEO: Police investigating after shooting outside downtown Bryan club

Witnesses at the scene said they saw several people pull out guns after an argument grew heated.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are investigating after an early morning shooting downtown that left two people hurt.

Police said one person suffered serious injuries and another person minor injuries. The suspected shooter is unknown.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of North Bryan Avenue. Witnesses at the scene told us they saw several people pull out guns after an argument got heated. Witnesses said someone pulled the trigger, hitting a someone in the crowd.

Police were on the scene within minutes and began taping off a wide area where the shooting took place. They talked with people at the scene to try to find out what happened.

⚠️ On 03/21/21 at 1:25 am, officers responded to the 400 block of N Bryan for a report of shots fired. Two victims were located. One victim had minor injuries and one victim had serious injuries. Suspect info unknown. Investigation ongoing. If you have any info contact Bryan PD. pic.twitter.com/9vOLuxT8Xp — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 21, 2021