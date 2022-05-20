Bryan police investigating shooting on Pepper Tree Drive, fourth one this week

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Pepper Tree Drive and Sprucewood. There are several police officers on the scene and there are also deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Officers said they were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. after reports of a shooting. It is the fourth shooting the department is investigating this week, but at this time, authorities are not saying if any of them are connected.

One of those shootings took place on Poplar Circle Friday morning. One person was arrested in that case and it appears the victim is going to be okay.

We have a crew at the scene of this shooting on Pepper Tree Drive and will update you as more information is available.