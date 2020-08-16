At least five injured in shooting at San Antonio flea market

This is a developing story.

SAN ANTONIO — Emergency responders are investigating a shooting at a south-side flea market where multiple people were injured.

According to Chief Russell Johnson with the San Antonio Fire Department, they received a call for an active shooter situation around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Mission Open Air Market in the 700 block of Moursund Boulevard near Roosevelt Avenue.

Johnson said maybe 100 shots were fired in a parking area of the flea market, and multiple people were hit. EMS transported five victims to a nearby hospital with possible life-threatening injuries; Johnson said one of the victims self-transported to the hospital.

Police have secured the area, and the investigation is ongoing; it's unclear what led to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.

