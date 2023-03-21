Student shot at Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas, sources say

One child was taken to the hospital, police say.

DALLAS — Dallas police are at Thomas Jefferson High School after a student was shot Tuesday afternoon, sources say.

The student was shot in the arm after school, sources close to the investigation added. The student was taken to a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Dallas Police confirmed they were responding to a shooting, but Dallas ISD Police is the lead agency.

Police said there is no information on a suspect at this point and they are reviewing camera footage now.

There is no current threat to campus, police added, and the school is resuming orderly dismissal for the small group of people who were still on campus.

One concerned mother outside the school said her daughter told her the school was in lockdown and nobody could go inside.

"I'm nervous," the mother said.

Students are leaving the Thomas Jefferson campus from another side of the school from where I am. We are not seeing a crowd of parents rush to campus here, but this poor mother is currently living through what every mom or dad fears most. @WFAA pic.twitter.com/rYMKVpTjsS — Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) March 21, 2023