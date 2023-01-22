Police: Shots fired in southern part of Navasota

A suspect has not been named at this time.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department seized three firearms and narcotics after several calls of shots fired in an area, according to police.

On Saturday around 10 p.m., officers say they were called to the 799 block of Radcliff, where police found evidence of a shooting.

Police were able to get a search warrant for a home and a car where officers seized the three firearms and narcotics, according to police.

There are no injuries reported at this time and police have not named a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Navasota Police Criminal Investigations Division at (936) 825-6410 or leave an anonymous tip with the Grimes County Crime Stoppers at (936)873-2000.