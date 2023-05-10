Shots fired report in Huntsville prompts school lockdowns, police investigation

Police say the shots fired report came from the area of Essex Boulevard, near Huntsville Elementary and Huntsville High School.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A shots fired report in Huntsville near Huntsville High School and Huntsville Elementary caused the two schools to go into lockdown earlier today, around 3:42 p.m., according to Huntsville Police.

The shots fired report caused officials to increase police presence in the area. Additionally, Huntsville PD say there is no indication that the shots were heard at Huntsville Elementary School or Huntsville High School.

Shortly after the initial report, Huntsville PD said that both campuses were secure, and that students were going to be released from both schools.

Officials are also investigating the shots fired call, according to the update.