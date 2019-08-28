BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Six people were arrested during a narcotics search warrant served by Brazos County authorities on Tuesday.

Kody Fox, 29, of Brenham, Cynthia Maldonado, 58, of Bryan, John Salvato, 21, Cassie Dick, 29, of Hearne, Kathleen Belford, 32, of Brazos and Genie Juarez-Perez, 22, of Hearne are all facing drug possession charges.

Fox is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

He was convicted in 2010 for exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl.

The narcotics search warrant was served in the 6600 block of Dick Elliott Road early Tuesday morning, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office stated in a release sent to media outlets.

During the search, authorities found over 70 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms and other drug paraphernalia, they said.

The Brazos County SWAT team also assisted in executing the search warrant on the home.

