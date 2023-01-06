College Station Police arrest Somerville man on his way to Easterwood Airport with explosives, guns to draw police response

Police say the man was on his way to Easterwood Airport to draw a police reaction and ultimately die by suicide.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police have reported that a Somerville man was arrested around 4:50 a.m. on Thursday morning after a welfare check was requested by a Texas DPS Trooper on his way to an unrelated crash investigation.

At the time, the DPS Trooper found firearms, an open alcoholic drink, butane lighters, and drugs that appeared to be methamphetamine in the driver's seat.

Michael Scott Morgan, 56, later told officers that he was on his way to Easterwood Airport with a rifle, and planned to fire shots into the air to draw a police response. Morgan also told police his objective was to die by suicide from the police response.

Police later searched the car and found what appeared to be homemade IEDs (improvised explosive devices), which were later confirmed and dealt with by CSPD's Bomb Squad.

Authorities say the arrest "appears to be an isolated incident and (that) there is no threat to the general public." CSPD says an investigation is also ongoing into the matter, and that local, state, and federal authorities have been notified.

Morgan is currently held on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal attempt aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant, and two counts of a prohibited weapon.