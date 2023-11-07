Somerville Police seek public's help in finding man involved in early June drunk driver crash

Nearly two months have gone by since Jose Daniel Vega Rodriguez was involved in a crash in Somerville. Now, police are asking the public to help find him.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOMERVILLE, Texas — Following news last month that Jose Vega Daniel Rodriguez was wanted by Somerville Police for being involved in a drunk driving accident that took one person's life and injured another, police are seeking the public's help in finding him.

At the time of the crash, Rodriguez was driving a 2007 Ford F-150, but it's unclear if he used that car to flee the area. Information on Rodriguez's physical description is also limited. Jake Sullivan, the Chief of the Somerville Police Department, has previously told KAGS that he is an immigrant with no driver's license or U.S. government identification.

Somerville PD say Rodriguez is wanted for Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault.

Those with information on Rodriguez or his whereabouts are advised to contact the Somerville Police Department at 979-596-1633.