Four Houston-area waiters accused of credit card fraud, changing tip amounts at popular Tex-Mex chain

SPRING, Texas — Four Houston-area waiters have been charged after being accused of making fraudulent credit card transactions and changing tip amounts.

Court records say this happened at a Gringo's restaurant in Spring.

Investigators said the four had been doing this for about a month starting at the end of March. Customer complaints led the restaurant and investigators to look into it.

"They put another tip amount on there and they tip themselves," said Cpt. Vicente Medin with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

The waiters are also accused of taking customers' credit card information and making multiple charges.

"Tabs were being altered. They would take items, food that were ordered and make that amount added to their tip so they were walking out with more cash," said Sheila Hansel with the Harris County District Attorney's Office Consumer and Fraud Department.

James Green Jr., 24, is one of those charged.

"He tried to run from us that day and we took him down," Medina said.

Court records say Gringos continued to dig and found that three other people were involved, including 25-year-old Mikal Daniels, 21-year-old Ian Sampson and 27-year-old Brenda Turcios. They are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and have active warrants out for their arrest.

"These thieves, knowing they have a camera over them, they still brazenly do this. But they get caught," Medina said.

Although investigators said things like this can’t really be prevented, they ask people to keep tabs on their bank and credit card statements and to make sure they’re reviewing those transactions.

"It takes 30 seconds. Do it, it’s peace of mind and makes you feel more secure. Just pay attention and be very diligent," Hansel said.

Officials said this happened at the restaurant from March 24 through April 21. If something doesn't look right, you're asked to contact Pct. 4 at 281-376-3472.

KHOU 11 News reached out to Gringo's who said they cannot comment as an investigation is ongoing.