College Station man arrested after standoff, shooting at apartment complex

The standoff lasted seven hours and one person was taken to the hospital after being shot several times.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man has been arrested after a seven hour standoff and shooting at an apartment complex Sunday.

Zachary Pfluger, 27, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. One of those charges is against a public servant. Pfluger is accused of shooting another man at his apartment.

The call for help came in just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. According to authorities, a man told emergency dispatchers he had been shot several times by Pfluger, whom he was visiting at the Lake Walk at Traditions apartment complex on the 8100 block of Atlas Pear Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they said no one would come to the front door so they had to force their way in. They said they found the victim in the bathroom and were able to get him out of the apartment. Despite being shot more than once, the victim was listed in stable condition Monday.

Rumor control: There is no “active shooter”. There has been a shooting at Lake Walk at Traditions (an apartment complex) and we are working a “barricaded subject”. We’re updating @CSTXPolice. If you have a specific question that hasn’t been answered, please DM us. Thank you! https://t.co/Sz0X5gdxSA — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 1, 2021

Police said the victim told them Pfluger was upset about clothing and that's when he opened fire with a 12 gauge shotgun. Police said Pfluger was in his bedroom and told officers not to come into the room because he still had the shotgun.

As investigators tried to convince Pfluger to come out peacefully, they said Pfluger, at one point, opened his bedroom door and shot towards officers. Investigators said it took Pfluger several more hours to surrender to officers, but he walked out just after 10 p.m. and gave up, according to authorities.

People who had been kept out of their homes during the standoff were allowed to return just after 11 p.m. Sunday.