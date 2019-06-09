COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One man has been arrested after an hour long standoff at a Circle K convenience store in College Station.

Tyler Clark, 34, of San Antonio, is being charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was also arrested on a parole violation warrant out of Bexar County on drug charges.

The SUV was at a gas pump at the Circle K convenience store at 2160 Rock Prairie Road just after 7:30 Thursday night. Police said the vehicle came up as stolen but when they tried to get Clark to talk to them, he refused to get out of the SUV.

That's when College Station police tweeted their first message to the public, asking people to stay away from the area until the standoff was over.

People gathered across the street at the strip mall to watch as College Station police tried to end the standoff peacefully. Just after 9 p.m., Clark surrendered to police and was cooperative during his arrest.

