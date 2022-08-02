Officials from Brazos County reported that the jury heard the stepdaughter's testimony about Guzman's abuse

BRYAN, Texas — Martin Guzman was sentenced to 28 years in prison on July 28 by a Brazos County jury. Guzman was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in a jury trial held on July 27.

Officials from Brazos County reported that the jury heard the stepdaughter's testimony about Guzman's abuse.

After hearing the stepdaughter's testimony and reviewing the evidence that was confirmed by her testimony, the jury found Guzman guilty.

According to Brazos County, a testimony was provided by a juvenile friend and the stepmom, who accompanied the step-daughter to the school counselor for the first time.

In addition to her friend, Scotty's House's forensic interviewer also encouraged her to speak up.

While testifying , the stepdaughter's mother stated that she made Guzman leave after learning of the abuse.

"We are inspired by this bright and brave young woman who found her voice & came forward to put an end to this defendant's abusive acts. We hope that other young victims will look to her and find their voices as well. - Gretchen Connick & Nathan Wood, Assistant District Attorneys



According to the step daughter, Guzman also subjected her to additional abuse.

In her closing remarks, the step-daughter explained to the jury what the trial meant to her for the future.

During their investigation, the College Station police were able to confirm several details based on the step-daughter's descriptions.

The case was investigated by detectives Michael Kennedy and Patricia Marty of the College Station Police Department. Tiffany Graves, Gretchen Connick, and Nathan Wood assisted the District Attorney in this case.