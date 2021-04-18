Who is Stephen Nicholas Broderick? Here's what we know

Three people were killed in a shooting in northwest Austin Sunday morning. Broderick has been tentatively identified by police as the primary suspect.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have tentatively identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the suspect in Sunday's deadly shooting near the Arboretum. Officials said three people were killed.

According to police, Broderick is still at large, though this is believed to be an isolated domestic situation and there is no risk to the general public. Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joe Chacon said officials do not know what direction Broderick may have traveled in, nor if he fled in a vehicle or on foot. Authorities also don't know what sort of weapon was used or what sort Broderick may still have in his possession.

Broderick is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses and a baseball cap. He is pictured below:

The Travis County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KVUE that Broderick resigned from the TCSO. Previous reporting shows he was a detective with the department. Previous reporting by KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman also indicates that Broderick previously worked for the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office as an investigator.

Broderick was also charged with child sexual assault last year. He was booked in jail last June and was released 16 days later after posting bail, according to the Statesman.