Police: Dumas car show shooting suspect arrested after released from hospital

DUMAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting at a Dumas car show on Saturday that killed one person and injured 27.

Brandon Knight, 22, was arrested as he was being released from the hospital on Wednesday morning, state police said in a statement.

Knight is currently being held at the Dumas City Jail on charges of first-degree battery and aggravated assault, and is scheduled for a court hearing tomorrow.

According to officials, the shooting began around 7:15 p.m. when multiple people reportedly fired into the crowd.

Authorities identified the victim that died as a result of the shooting as 23-year-old Cameron Shaffer of Jacksonville.

Shaffer's family has set-up a GoFundMe to help cover the expenses of his funeral service.

The incident is being described as a "gunfight" involving two different people and police said that Shaffer was not one of the people involved in the altercation.

Of the 27 victims, authorities said that at least five were children— an 11-year-old, a 9-year-old, an 8-year-old, a 23-month-old, and a 19-month-old. At least five people were taken by helicopter to hospitals in the area.