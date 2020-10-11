Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Sgt. Sean Rios; 'extreme person of interest' on the run

Robert Soliz, 24, was arrested after a traffic stop on the Katy Freeway. Police are looking for a person of interest seen on surveillance cameras.

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of Sgt. Sean Rios.

Robert Soliz, 24, was pulled over on the Katy Freeway after narcotics officers recognized him as the suspected shooter. They arrested him and cuffed him with Sgt. Rios' handcuffs.

Police are still looking for a person of interest seen on surveillance cameras talking with Soliz in a parking lot.

"That person is someone of extreme interest in the murder or Sgt. Rios and a we are going to find you so you might as well turn yourself in," Acevedo said.

Acevedo said Sgt. Rios was on his way to work when they believe he responded to a call of shots fired between the drivers of a Mercedes and black pickup.

The 47-year-old officer was shot and killed outside a motel off I-45 North, near where the call came in for shots fired.

The manager of Taj Inn & Suites near Stuebner Airline heard the gunshots before Rios stumbled into the lobby, bleeding profusely. He didn't realize Rios was a police officer because he wasn't in uniform.

The manager said Rios pleaded for him to call 9-1-1 before he collapsed in the lobby. He died before first responders arrived.

Still photos of the person of interest in the murder of Sgt. Sean Rios. pic.twitter.com/pW5DfQdITM — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 10, 2020

Police found the Mercedes and linked it to Soliz by HPD's Special Investigations Unit. The other possible suspect may be the pickup driver involved in that shootout with Soliz.

Acevedo said Soliz is a known gang member and a suspect in recent road rage incidents around the city. They're not sure if the gunbattle with the pickup truck was another case of road rage.

Sgt. Rios leaves behind four children, ages 7, 12, 14 and 17.

Acevedo said one son didn't want to miss his football game Tuesday so members of the HPD command staff drove to Willis to cheer him on.

"We didn't want him to be alone so we wanted his [Rios'] commander and his chief standing in place of his father watching his son play," the chief said, choking back tears.