Man arrested on multiple charges after Lorena assault

Police said the suspect was taken into custody on Aug. 13 by the U.S. Marshal Service's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

LORENA, Texas — A man is in custody after an alleged burglary and assault in Lorena, according to the Lorena Police Department.

Lorena PD said Brett Anthony Miller is being held on multiple charges, including burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and strangulation.

Lorena PD said they responded to a home on Aug. 13 after receiving a call about an assault. The department stated a woman had been physically and sexually abused by a man who forced his way into her home. The department reportedly sent out an all-call for all staff to return to the department and begin working on the investigation.

Officers reportedly stayed with the victim as others gathered evidence at multiple locations. The Waco Police Department's Crime Scene Investigation Unit also reportedly assisted with the collection and processing of evidence.

Within eight hours of the report, Lorena PD said staff had signed warrants in hand for the arrest of a suspect, identified as Miller.

After the warrants were issued, Lorena PD said they contacted the United States Marshal Service's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, who accepted the case.

Later that night, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force reportedly informed Lorena PD that Miller had been taken into custody in Burleson, TX without incident.

Miller is reportedly being held on a $1.4 million bond.

The department said they believe the attack was an isolated incident, and that Miller was known by the victim. They said there is no evidence at this time that anyone else in the community is in danger.

Lorena Police asked the community to keep the victim and her family in their thoughts and respect her privacy during this difficult time.

Lorena PD thanked both the Waco Police Department and the United States Marshal Service for their assistance in the investigation.

More from 6 News: