x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

Crime

Suspected drive-by shooting at College Station Hyundai dealership

No injuries caused by the suspected drive-by shooting have been reported.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police have reported gunfire off the Hwy 6 Frontage Road. 

Police suspect a single round was shot from a vehicle on the highway towards the Hyundai dealership where it went through the glass and into a showroom wall.

No injuries caused by the suspected drive-by shooting have been reported. Police have no suspects at the moment and are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 979-764-3600.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. 

    

Related Articles