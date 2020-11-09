Suspected drive-by shooting at College Station Hyundai dealership

No injuries caused by the suspected drive-by shooting have been reported.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police have reported gunfire off the Hwy 6 Frontage Road.

Police suspect a single round was shot from a vehicle on the highway towards the Hyundai dealership where it went through the glass and into a showroom wall.

No injuries caused by the suspected drive-by shooting have been reported. Police have no suspects at the moment and are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 979-764-3600.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.