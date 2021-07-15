Authorities find suspect's car in fatal Navasota shooting

One man was killed and authorities are on the hunt for the suspected shooter.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Investigators with the Navasota Police Department said they have found the getaway car they believe was used by a man who shot and killed another man on Laredo Street Wednesday night.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Leon Burrell Jr., 37, of Navasota on suspicion of murder. He's accused of shooting Clifton Love, 45, to death at a Navasota apartment complex.

It happened at the Navasota Landing Apartments just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities said they believe Burrell shot Love in the parking lot and left the scene. Witnesses told KAGS they pulled the injured Love into a nearby apartment and called for help.

Love was taken to a Bryan hospital, where he died Thursday morning. Authorities put out an alert for Burrell's car and nearby law enforcement agencies set up along nearby highways and roads to see if they could find the car, but they were not successful.