HPD: Man in custody after hours-long standoff in SW Houston

It happened on Knotty Oaks Trail near Regg Drive.

HOUSTON — A man was taken into custody late Tuesday night after an hours-long SWAT standoff on the southwest side of town.

Police said the man barricaded himself inside a home in southwest Houston after a deadly shooting nearby.

The Houston Police Department initially tweeted about the incident just before 3 p.m. and said SWAT was headed to the home on Knotty Oaks Trail near the intersection of West Orem Drive and Buffalo Speedway.

Around 10:30 p.m., HPD tweeted that the man was in custody.

Police said a teen with autism, who may have related to the man who was taken into custody, was in the house with the suspect but was able to get out around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Authorities said the man involved in the standoff didn't respond to any commands or attempts to communicate while he was inside the house.

Police got a search warrant and were able to enter the home and take the man into custody. He was not armed when he was taken into custody, according to officials, but investigators said they did expect to find a weapon inside the house. Authorities said he was taken downtown for questioning and to provide a statement about what happened.

Police said they're not sure if the deadly shooting was committed in self-defense.

It's unclear what, if any, charges the man could be facing.

The identities of the man who was taken into custody and the man who was shot and killed have not been released. Police said they believe the man who was shot was in his 20s.