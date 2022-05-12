Defense attorneys for suspect in TakeOff shooting death claim he was not trying to flee the country

Patrick Xavier Clark's attorneys asked for a new hearing next week to get his bond amount lowered to protect his constitutional rights.

HOUSTON — The man charged with murder in the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff faced a judge Monday morning.

More than a month after TakeOff was shot and killed, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, appeared before the judge, who set his bond at $2 million in the high-profile murder case.

His attorneys asked for a new hearing next week to get that bond amount lowered to protect his constitutional rights.

In probable cause court Friday, it was revealed that Clark was caught shooting his gun on camera with a wine bottle in his hand outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley the night TakeOff was killed.

Police said he had a passport and a large amount of cash on him when he was arrested. They said that he had plans to leave the country.

Clark’s defense attorney said that’s true, but it was a planned vacation to Mexico.

“That’s something that was pre-planned and it was canceled before he was arrested. I think that’s important. He wasn’t trying to go anywhere,” defense attorney Letitia Quinones, Quinones & Associates, said.

His attorney reiterated that Clark is innocent until proven guilty. Prosecutors did not speak to reporters after the hearing.

In a court document filled out by Clark, he listed himself as a self-employed DJ with no income and requested a court-appointed attorney.

Clark refused to give details on the shooting during his arrest, court records revealed.

If Clark makes bond, he has a long list of conditions, including 24-hour house arrest, an electronic monitor, no firearms, illegal drugs or alcohol and no contact with the victim's family.

Arrest made in TakeOff's murder

The Houston Police Department announced Clark's arrest on Friday during a press conference.

They said he was arrested on Thursday without incident.

At the news conference, HPD Chief Troy Finner didn't give many details about the case or what led them to suspect Clark as the shooter, but they did say TakeOff was an innocent bystander who was shot when a dice game turned violent.

"Definitely, wrong place at the wrong time," Finner said.

What happened?

TakeOff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

The 28-year-old and Quavo were at a private party, with about 40 other people, when shots were fired outside 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. Police said the party ended around 1 a.m. but the group gathered outside for more than an hour after the party ended.

Just after 2:30 a.m., shots were fired and TakeOff was hit, dying just outside of the bowling alley's doors.

Two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were also shot, police said. They drove to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

They have not been identified but police said they have spoken with them to help with the investigation.

Police said not one person who witnessed the shooting has given them any information about what they saw. Finner is pleading with them to come forward.