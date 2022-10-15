x
Texas A&M University police looking for help identifying MSC wallet thief

The person of interest was reportedly last seen at clothing resale store Uptown Cheapskate in College Station.
Credit: Texas A&M University Police - Twitter

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person involved in a stolen wallet case.

On October 15, a student reported to police that her wallet had been stolen at the Memorial Student Center on campus, and a credit card was later used at Uptown Cheapskate in College Station, a clothing resale store off of Texas Avenue South, according to police.

Those with information on the individual's identity or whereabouts are advised to contact Det. Van Dresar via phone at 979-845-8897 or via email at todd.vandressar@tamu.edu.

