Texas A&M Police warn of scammers claiming detained students, demanding payments

Police say that the scammers are calling Aggie parents and demanding payments by Venmo or that their student will be taken to jail.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Police have taken to social media to warn the public of scammers claiming to be university police officers.

Police say the scammers are calling Aggie parents claiming to be TAMU Police officers and informing them that they've detained their student.

TAMU PD also say it's been reported that the scammers are demanding Venmo payment or otherwise the student will be sent to jail.

Authorities are encouraging the public to call 979-845-2345 to verify if the information presented by a caller claiming to be representing Texas A&M Police is true.